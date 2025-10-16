President Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan took to Fox News Thursday, where he threatened "bloodshed" over anti-ICE rhetoric.

“I said back in March, if the hateful rhetoric continues, there will be bloodshed. People are going to die. And they have, unfortunately. One person died trying to attack the border patrol facility in Texas, and those officers killed him. Then we got another group show up at an ICE detention facility, and they wounded one officer by shooting him in the neck,” he said. “I've seen this play out before. It's not going to stop. There's going to be more bloodshed unless this hateful rhetoric stops."

Considering that the Department of Homeland Security has labeled merely recording ICE raids as “violence” against agents, it’s hard to see Homan’s statement as anything less than a direct threat against any form of resistance to the Trump administration.