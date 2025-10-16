White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared on Fox News Thursday, where she dismissed concerns about New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s working-class appeal, saying that Democratic voters are essentially terrorists.

"The Democrat Party's main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals,” Leavitt said. “That is who the Democrat Party is catering to. Not the Trump administration, not the White House, and not the Republican Party.”

Mamdani has proven himself to be a skilled communicator of Democratic values and progressive policies, all while delivering razor-sharp critiques of the Trump administration.

His resilience in the face of hyperbolic—and frequently racist—attacks appears to have pushed right-wing propagandists like Leavitt to escalate their already unhinged and baseless rhetoric.

He must be doing something right.