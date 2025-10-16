In a completely shocking move, President Donald Trump’s latest immigration proposal seems to favor white, Christian immigrants.

According to documents obtained by The New York Times, the Trump administration has a slew of ideas for lowering immigration rates while giving priority to people they say align with their ideology. The proposal suggests slashing hundreds of thousands of current applicants already in the process of coming to the United States.

Not only that, but the documents suggest that a cap will be imposed on cities with higher counts of immigrants as a way to avoid “the concentration of non-native citizens.”

“The sharp increase in diversity has reduced the level of social trust essential for the functioning of a democratic polity,” the proposal reads, suggesting that they should only welcome “refugees who can be fully and appropriately assimilate, and are aligned with the president’s objectives.”

White Afrikaner refugees from South Africa arrive to the United States on May 12.

And if that’s starting to sound about white, that’s because it is.

Despite its cuts to immigration overall, the proposal prioritizes white people from places like Europe and South Africa.

Earlier this year, Trump pushed for the resettlement of 59 white Afrikaners, who he said were targets of violence in South Africa because of their race. But many—including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa—have called this theory of “white genocide” false.

And this push to protect whiteness is growing across Europe too, with the far-right Alternative for Germany movement promoting a nationalist, anti-immigrant sentiment.

Elon Musk has outright supported AfD, while Vice President JD Vance has stood by the group’s right to exist without silence from the government.

“It’s one thing to say that a particular set of views is gross ... or somehow outside the Overton window, outside the bounds of reasonable discourse,” Vance said in May. “I think that it is very, very dangerous to use the neutral institutions of state—the military, the police forces ... the intel services—to try to delegitimize another competing political party. I think that’s especially true when that political party just got second in an election and is, depending on which poll you believe, either the [most] popular or the second-most popular party.”

The new proposal hitting Trump’s desk seems to echo this sentiment.

According to the proposal, the Trump administration wants to prioritize people who have been targeted for “peaceful expression of views online such as opposition to mass migration or support for ‘populist’ political parties.”

But that’s not all; Trump’s goons also want to remove the United Nations from the equation.

Instead of honoring a longtime practice of having the U.N. make referrals for refugee status, the Trump administration is advocating for giving that power to the U.S. embassies. In other words, people of color seeking refugee status might have a harder time making it across the border.

Much of this is already being implemented. Trump has already revoked Temporary Protected Status of several immigrants and has placed travel bans on certain countries, some of which he has affectionately called “shithole” countries.

This proposal technically hasn’t come to fruition yet, but Trump is making sure it’s the reality for immigrants anyway.