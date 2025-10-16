President Donald Trump held a press conference Thursday, where he boasted that his deal-making skills have helped him end an imaginary eight wars.

“I know about deals,” Trump said when asked about an upcoming meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I don't think any president’s ever ended a war, frankly. One war. I did eight of them.”

He didn’t, and he hasn’t. But that didn’t stop Trump from launching into a baseless attack on his predecessors.

“Did Bush ever end—do you think Biden ended a war? Biden started wars because he was stupid. But do you think Biden ended any wars? No, I don't think,” he said.

Of course, Trump is wrong. President Joe Biden ended the war in Afghanistan, a conflict started by Republican President George W. Bush in 2001.

And Biden isn’t the only president who has ended a war. Richard Nixon ended the Vietnam War, Dwight D. Eisenhower ended the Korean War, Harry Truman ended World War II, Woodrow Wilson ended World War I, James Polk ended the Mexican-American War, and a guy named Abraham Lincoln ended a series of American wars.

Then again, that’s nothing compared to Trump’s eight!