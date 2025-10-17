In June, Americans filled the streets of cities across the country to shout “no kings” loud enough for the White House to hear—and this weekend, they’re returning with what’s expected to be a louder roar.

On Saturday, “No Kings” protesters across the country will show up with a similar sentiment.

“Millions of people are coming together, fed up with an authoritarian regime that’s forgotten who it serves, to stand together in the belief that America belongs to its people, not to kings,” Human Rights Campaign National press secretary Brandon Wolf told Daily Kos. HRC is one of many national coalition partners with No Kings.

People take part in the "No Kings Day" protest on Presidents Day in Washington, in support of federal workers.

“The events are a rallying cry,” he explained. These nationwide protests are an opportunity to “engage people in the work of democracy itself” and for “everyone to roll up their sleeves and get to work protecting America.”

Approximately 5 million people gathered at over 2,200 “No Kings” rallies this past summer, showing up in protest of President Donald Trump’s birthday military parade and his administration’s policies.

And while people gathered under peaceful pretenses with virtually no violent incidents, GOP and MAGA members have labeled Saturday’s protest as something much more riotous than anticipated.

Last week, Speaker Mike Johnson called the “No Kings” protests a “hate America rally” that would draw the “pro-Hamas wing” and the “antifa people.”

Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota told reporters that Democrats have “caved to the terrorist wing” of their party.

But all of this talk of terrorists and hate from the right is just a means to “spread lies and smear their own constituents,” Wolf said.

“Authoritarians require division to carry out their agenda. They need people to stop trusting each other, to stop talking to each other, to make us forget who we are,” he said, adding, “But the American people see the truth: No Kings attendees are peaceful veterans, parents, workers. … They are we, the people, demanding a country that makes good on its promise of freedom. And there is nothing more American than that.”

Trump has used his second term to position himself, sometimes literally, as a king. In February, the president’s White House social media team posted a photo of Trump wearing a crown, with the text “Long live the king” plastered atop it.

While Trump has walked back his monarchy declaration, it hasn’t changed his policies. Today, the president has repeatedly ignored laws and freedoms to carry out legally ambiguous deportations and to send military into U.S. cities.

He has repeatedly said that he may run for a third term while selling the merch that confirms it.

And as heads are butting in Congress amid a three-week-long GOP government shutdown, people are turning toward action.

“These protests are about two things. First, they remind those in power who they answer to,” Wolf said, “that no matter the bullying or intimidation, this country belongs to its people. And second, these events are a chance to remind each other who we are. We are family members, neighbors, and friends. This is our country. And we are powerful when we stand together.”