President Donald Trump wants Americans to know that after months of embracing royal rhetoric and referring to himself as “king,” he doesn’t think of himself as one.

Trump’s revelation came on the eve of the nationwide “No Kings” protests during an interview with Fox Business conspiracy theorist Maria Bartiromo that aired on Friday morning.

Bartiromo asked him if he believed that the planned “No Kings” rallies are connected to the Republican-initiated government shutdown.

“The king—this is not a king. They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” Trump replied.

As is often the case, Trump was lying. It isn’t protesters who have referred to Trump as a king. In fact, the entire protest movement is about the notion that America is not a monarchy and that Trump does not have unchecked royal powers as he has so often asserted.

The No Kings website explains that “The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty.”

Trump triggered much of the “no kings” rhetoric against him when the White House posted “long live the king” alongside a Photoshopped image of Trump wearing a crown in February. Trump also posted “he who saves his country does not violate any law” that same month, making it clear that he sees himself above the rule of law—like an out-of-control monarch.

More recently, Trump has declared himself America’s “chief law enforcement officer,” which is a falsehood asserted to justify prosecuting his political detractors. Last week he even bragged that “we took the freedom of speech away,” which is a constitutional right of every American.

Republicans have been attacking and smearing the “No Kings” protest movement nonstop, even absurdly asserting that the protests are violent with a “hate America” message and consist of “antifa-paid protesters.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has even repeatedly claimed that the movement was somehow responsible for the Republican’s government shutdown: “‘No Kings’ means no paychecks. No paychecks and no government.”

It was already clear that Republicans feared “No Kings.” Trump’s decision to crawl away from his own rhetoric before a single protester has shown up to this new round of events speaks volumes about his weak standing on the issue of executive overreach.