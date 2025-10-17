The top U.S. commander in Central and South America is stepping down years ahead of schedule, officials said Thursday—an abrupt shake-up as President Donald Trump ramps up his campaign against drug cartels in the region.

Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, the head of U.S. Southern Command, will retire on Dec. 12, nearly two years earlier than planned and less than a year into what is typically a three-year assignment. Holsey oversaw U.S. operations across Central and South America—right as Trump escalated his crackdown on what he calls “narcoterrorists.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military officials on Sept. 30.

His early departure is the latest in a string of exits under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and it comes at a particularly sensitive moment for the administration’s strategy in the region.

Neither Hegseth nor Holsey offered an explanation. In a social media post, Holsey wrote , “Serving as your commander and deputy for the past 34 months has been a tremendous honor. The SOUTHCOM team has made lasting contributions to the defense of our nation and will continue to do so. Keep Charging!!!” He is scheduled to retire on December 12.

Hegseth also issued a statement, referring to the Pentagon by its new name, the Department of War, while sidestepping the circumstances of Holsey’s early exit.

“On behalf of the Department of War, we extend our deepest gratitude to Admiral Alvin Holsey for his more than 37 years of distinguished service to our nation,” he wrote on X.

But behind the official language, tensions were already simmering.

According to Reuters, Holsey had grown concerned that he might be forced out. A source said that friction between Holsey and Hegseth had reportedly intensified over the Pentagon’s handling of operations in the Caribbean, particularly strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats.

Two U.S. officials also told The New York Times that Holsey had privately voiced concerns about the increasingly aggressive approach. Around the same time, The Washington Post reported that Hegseth had grown “disenchanted” with Holsey and began quietly pressing for his removal.

The split came as Trump escalated operations off Venezuela’s coast, with the administration ordering multiple deadly strikes on suspected narcotics traffickers at sea over the last month.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that U.S. forces had killed six people in international waters—the fifth such strike since September—bringing the total number of deaths in these operations to at least 27. Trump also authorized new CIA covert operations in Venezuela and ordered a major military buildup in the Caribbean, which includes 6,500 troops, F-35 fighter jets, missile destroyers, and a nuclear submarine.

“I authorized for two reasons, really,” Trump told reporters . “No. 1, they have emptied their prisons into the United States of America. And the other thing, the drugs—we have a lot of drugs coming in from Venezuela, and a lot of the Venezuelan drugs come in through the sea.”

Holsey’s exit adds to a growing sense of turbulence at the Pentagon. Trump and Hegseth have purged dozens of senior officers they consider insufficiently loyal or too focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Holsey, one of the few Black four-star officers in the military, joins a growing list of departures that includes the Joint Chiefs of Staff chair, the Coast Guard commandant, and the Air Force’s No. 2 officer. Many of those affected have been women.

A Pentagon official pushed back on speculation that Holsey’s resignation was an act of defiance.

“Admiral Holsey didn’t resign in protest, and anyone writing that has no clue what they’re talking about,” the official told the Daily Beast. Still, the timing and the context paint a more complicated picture.

Reporters walk out of the Pentagon in protest of Hegseth’s new restrictions on media access.

On Capitol Hill, Democrats are already sounding alarms.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Holsey’s exit “only deepens my concern that this administration is ignoring the hard-earned lessons of previous U.S. military campaigns and the advice of our most experienced warfighters.”

He also cited concerns about an escalating showdown with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

A broader chill inside the Pentagon has matched the personnel turmoil. Earlier this week, dozens of journalists walked out in protest of Hegseth’s sweeping restrictions on media access, requiring reporters to publish only information pre-cleared by the department.

And last month, Hegseth delivered a blistering lecture to top military leaders, warning that anyone unwilling to align with Trump’s vision for the armed forces should “find the door.”

Holsey’s retirement doesn’t just remove a respected commander at a critical moment, but it also underscores the increasingly volatile state of Trump’s Pentagon. It’s yet another signal that dissent isn’t tolerated as the administration pursues an aggressive strategy in the Western Hemisphere.