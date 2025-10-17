A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

'Nothing more American': Millions expected to protest wannabe king Trump

Protesting a king? In America? Totally unheard of!

The IRS may not have been weaponized before, but buckle up

There’s nothing this administration won’t do to hurt Americans.

Of course Trump goons won’t stop beating up protesters

What, you expected the federal government to follow the law?

Trump bends the knee to 'No Kings'

Guess we should all pack up and go home!

Watch Hakeem Jeffries wreck Trump's wicked witch of disinformation

“They are ripping the sheets off in plain view of the American people.”

Major military leader bails on Hegseth's chaotic Pentagon

So far, the “Department of War” isn’t doing too great.

Cartoon: Come back later

Just a minor inconvenience!

House speaker has a galaxy-brain moment about free speech

“It is the Republicans that restored your right to speak your mind”—except, of course, when the Republicans don’t like it.

Winning bogus criminal cases isn't so easy for Trump's team

The administration’s lies are starting to catch up to them.

Click here to see more cartoons.