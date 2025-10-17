House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke to reporters Friday, condemning the surge in racist hate speech from the right and singling out White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt for her inflammatory attacks on Democrats.

“They are ripping the sheets off in plain view of the American people,” he said, referring to Young Republicans’ recently leaked racist messages. “And then you got Karoline Leavitt, who's sick—she's out of control. And I'm not sure whether she's just demented, ignorant, stone-cold liar, or all of the above. But the notion that an official White House spokesperson would say that the Democratic Party consists of terrorists, violent criminals, and undocumented immigrants—this makes no sense that this is what the American people are getting from the Trump administration in the middle of a shutdown. So their actions continue to speak for themselves.”

On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s propaganda princess appeared on Fox News, where she claimed that the Democratic Party is “made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.”

Meanwhile, GOP leadership has continued to dismiss the rampant racism that remains endemic among its own.