President Donald Trump once again revealed his pettiness during a Q&A with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday. When Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Zelenskyy to compare the diplomatic styles of Presidents Joe Biden and Trump, Zelenskyy opted for a measured response.

“President Trump has a big chance now to finish this war. President Biden, now, is not the president, so he doesn't have a chance to finish this war,” Zelenskyy said, complimenting Trump in the context of the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. “It's a big chance. And I hope that President Trump can manage it.”

Trump then cut in, “I would say the biggest difference is one is extremely competent and the other one is grossly incompetent.”

Every time a world leader with integrity, like Zelenskyy, visits the White House, it only serves to highlight how narrow-minded, uncharitable, and incompetent Trump truly is.