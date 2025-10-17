The White House’s relationship with the public and the media is changing rapidly. Professionalism and political norms have been replaced by trolling and social media trends superimposed with messages promoting deportation and patriotism.

But what creeps behind the memes and the snarky remarks is a darker, more concerning message: The Trump administration is cutting off the flow of information from the press to the people, and they’re doing so while cracking a joke.

During a White House press conference Friday, HuffPost asked who suggested that President Donald Trump meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Hungary to discuss the war on Ukraine.

“Your mom did,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded.

“Your mom,” added White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.

Yes, really.

Daily Kos contacted Leavitt and Cheung about the nature of their sarcastic responses, but they did not respond before publication.

At surface level their answers are harmless jokes. But a darker picture is painted as the White House continues to cut off journalists’ access to information—whether through jest or through contractual obligation.

Earlier this week, Pentagon journalists handed in their press passes in protest of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s new requirement for all reporting to be pre-approved by the department. Reporters from outlets like The New York Times, NBC, and even Fox News were among those who refused.

In March, the White House tried to overextend its censoring power by booting The Associated Press for not referring to the Gulf of Mexico as “Gulf of America.”

While that move was shot down by a judge, it hasn’t kept the Trump administration from shutting out the media.

Trump refused to take questions from ABC News after reporter George Stephanopoulos questioned Vice President JD Vance on “border czar” Tom Homan’s $50,000 alleged bribe.

But somewhere among the “your mom” quips is a warning light signaling the end of a free press.

Because in the end, democracy dies in darkness.