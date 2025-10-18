Predictably, President Donald Trump started the week off by turning the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal into a ceremony for himself. But even Trump’s megalomania couldn’t outshine another week of the GOP’s government shutdown.

And it was all caught on video!

Whiny Trump makes Israel-Hamas ceasefire ceremony all about him

Trump traveled to the Middle East this week to mark the first phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in which Hamas agreed to release the final hostages in exchange for Palestinians held captive by Israel. But guess who he wanted to talk about instead?

Watch Mamdani brave Fox News to deliver biting message to Trump

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani appeared on Fox News as part of his campaign against disgraced—and clearly compromised—former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, delivering a sharp, well-aimed message to voters at the expense of both Cuomo and Trump.

Obama explains why the fight for America is bigger than Trump

President Barack Obama returned for an interview on the final episode of “WTF with Marc Maron.” The comedian and podcast host asked the former president his thoughts on Canada’s ability to reconnect with its core values in resisting Trump, compared to Americans’ more ambivalent reaction.

Trump kisses yet another dictator’s ass at cringey ‘peace summit’

During the Gaza “peace summit” in Egypt this week, Trump fawned over Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán—one of his authoritarian heroes.

'Mind-boggling': Obama slams Trump for deploying troops in Chicago

Obama took Trump to task for deploying National Guard troops in Chicago, Obama’s hometown, under false pretenses—and for violating the law in doing so.

Eric Trump concocts crazy sales pitch for his crappy book

Trump’s son and crypto grifter Eric Trump was out hawking his new book on right-wing propagandist Benny Johnson’s show this week. After complaining about the universe trying to “destroy” his father, Eric made an absolutely bonkers claim that his family is saving the country—and God.

The GOP's Nazi problem has the House speaker flustered

When House Speaker Mike Johnson was asked about Young Republicans’ leaked racist group chat and whether the GOP supports these Nazi assholes, he danced around like a man who hates dancing.

