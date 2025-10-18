On Saturday, millions of Americans across the country, in cities large and small, turned out to protest the wannabe dictator occupying the White House.
Contrary to absurd and baseless whining from Republicans all week about “antifa,” the protests were not a show of hatred of the country, but rather, a great love of it.
And as for those equally baseless claims that some evil mastermind was paying for all of those millions of protesters to show up? It was perfectly clear from all the handmade signs that these were just regular Americans who love their country and hate what their fascist president and his minions are doing to it.
Here are some great photos from New York City, across the country, and around the world.
The Portland frog has become a beloved symbol across the country and made an appearance in New York City, where everyone—kids, grandmas, protest organizers—wanted a picture. Many other inflatable characters marched through the streets too.
Many protesters carried this sign through New York. The Trump administration’s bogus prosecution of Attorney General Letitia James is not welcome here.
George Soros probably didn’t pay for this sign, but he should. What a talented artist!
They also hate kings in Germany.
And of course our nation’s capital turned out big time.
The wannabe king is not beloved in Spain.
Alabama? That’s a red state, right?
In Washington, Trump’s goons have been patrolling and harassing people on 14th street. On Saturday, however, it was a very different vibe.
The Portland frog has gone international.
No love for the petty dictator in France.
The president’s home town has no love for him.
Can you spot the antifa?
Big dumb baby president.
Have the protests been peaceful? You bet. So peaceful that even the New York Police Department put out a statement saying so:
Share your No Kings pics and stories in the comments!