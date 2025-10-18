On Saturday, millions of Americans across the country, in cities large and small, turned out to protest the wannabe dictator occupying the White House.

Contrary to absurd and baseless whining from Republicans all week about “antifa,” the protests were not a show of hatred of the country, but rather, a great love of it.

And as for those equally baseless claims that some evil mastermind was paying for all of those millions of protesters to show up? It was perfectly clear from all the handmade signs that these were just regular Americans who love their country and hate what their fascist president and his minions are doing to it.

Here are some great photos from New York City, across the country, and around the world.

The Portland frog has become a beloved symbol across the country and made an appearance in New York City, where everyone—kids, grandmas, protest organizers—wanted a picture. Many other inflatable characters marched through the streets too.

New York City.

Many protesters carried this sign through New York. The Trump administration’s bogus prosecution of Attorney General Letitia James is not welcome here.

George Soros probably didn’t pay for this sign, but he should. What a talented artist!

They also hate kings in Germany.

People shout slogans as they participate in a pro-democracy, anti-Trump protest outside the US embassy at the Pariser Platz square in Berlin.

And of course our nation’s capital turned out big time.

A demonstrator carries a sign as they rally at the 14th and U street corridor before marching to the national Mall during a No Kings protest in Washington.

The wannabe king is not beloved in Spain.

A demonstrator holds a sign during an anti-Trump protest, in Madrid, Spain.

Alabama? That’s a red state, right?

People participate in a No Kings rally, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Birmingham, Alabama.

In Washington, Trump’s goons have been patrolling and harassing people on 14th street. On Saturday, however, it was a very different vibe.

Demonstrators carry a signed banner representing the U.S. Constitution as they rally at the 14th and U street corridor before marching to the national Mall during a No Kings protest in Washington.

The Portland frog has gone international.

Demonstrators in costumes hold placards during a protest outside the U.S. embassy, in London.

No love for the petty dictator in France.

A woman dressed like the Statue of Liberty attends a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in Paris.

The president’s home town has no love for him.

Thousands of protesters fill Times Square during a No Kings protest Saturday.

Can you spot the antifa?

Demonstrators rally on Pennsylvania Avenue during a No Kings protest in Washington.

Big dumb baby president.

Demonstrators rally on Pennsylvania Avenue during a No Kings protest in Washington.

Have the protests been peaceful? You bet. So peaceful that even the New York Police Department put out a statement saying so:

x The majority of the No Kings protests have dispersed at this time and all traffic closures have been lifted.



We had more than 100,000 people across all five boroughs peacefully exercising their first amendment rights and the NYPD made zero protest-related arrests. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 18, 2025

