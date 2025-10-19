Black Music Sunday is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music, with over 280 stories covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack. I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.
Today we join in on festivals and celebrations being held honoring the birthday of reggae legend and activist Peter Tosh.
The main event is taking place in Jamaica:
Here’s a celebration in Los Angeles.
For those of you unfamiliar with reggae music or Tosh, here are sections from his website biography:
Early years
Born Winston Hubert McIntosh in 1944 in Westmoreland, Jamaica, Peter Tosh was deeply influenced by his mother, who ensured he had a Christian upbringing. This foundation led him to attend church daily, where he sang in the choir and learned to play the organ, laying the groundwork for his musical journey. At 16, Tosh moved to Trench Town, a Kingston slum notorious for its challenging living conditions. Despite the hardships, this environment became a crucible for his musical ambitions.
In Trench Town, Tosh immersed himself in the vibrant musical culture, drawing inspiration from R&B and doo-wop tunes broadcast from U.S. radio stations. His expressive baritone and burgeoning guitar skills caught the attention of local musicians. It was here that he formed a bond with Bob Marley and Neville “Bunny” Livingstone. This trio, sharing a passion for music and a vision for social change, laid the foundation for what would become the Wailers. Their collaboration marked the beginning of a movement that would bring reggae to the global stage.
The Wailers
The formation of the Wailers in the early 1960s was a pivotal moment in reggae history. Their debut hit, "Simmer Down," released in 1964, showcased their unique blend of American soul, gospel, and the emerging reggae sound. As the political climate of the 1960s intensified, the Wailers infused their music with socially conscious lyrics, reflecting the teachings of Rastafari and addressing issues of inequality and injustice.
Tosh's role in the Wailers was multifaceted. As the band's most accomplished musician, he played guitar, keyboards, and percussion, significantly shaping their sound. His songwriting offered a militant perspective, providing a counterbalance to Marley's more soothing tones. This dynamic enriched their music, making it both thought-provoking and universally appealing. Together, they pioneered a new musical direction, slowing down the tempo of ska and rocksteady to create the distinctive rhythm of reggae.
Elizabeth Thomas at Musician Guide expands on his story:
Apparently, Tosh's music became even more controversial after he broke with the Wailers in 1974. Even before the release of his first solo album, he was seized by police in Jamaica and severely beaten. The reason for the incident remains a mystery, but it inspired Tosh to record his first single, "Mark of the Beast," as a protest. The song was promptly banned from Jamaican radio. Also quickly banned was Tosh's "Legalize It," from his 1976 debut album of the same title. In this song Tosh promoted the legalization of marijuana; as a follower of the Rastafarian religion, according to Cook, he believed the substance brought a user closer to God. Despite the ban, "Legalize It" became a big seller for Tosh.
Though eventually the Jamaican government stopped banning his creations, Tosh continued getting into trouble. He smoked marijuana publicly during a 1978 concert in Kingston, Jamaica, and criticized Jamaican Prime Minister Michael Manley, a member of the audience, for not legalizing the drug. Later that year, possibly as a result of this incident, Tosh was arrested again and nearly beaten to death before being allowed to leave the police station.
At about the same time, Tosh became the second musical act after the Rolling Stones themselves to sign with the newly formed Rolling Stones Records. His association with the famed rock group increased his exposure--he opened for the Stones' U.S. concerts during the summer of 1978, and recorded a duet with lead singer Mick Jagger, a remake of the Temptations' hit "Don't Look Back." Tosh also appeared with Jagger on the television show "Saturday Night Live." Despite his growing popularity, however, Tosh did not waver from his commitment to political and social commentary in song. In 1981, he released what Cook termed his "greatest" album, Wanted Dread and Alive, a scathing criticism of political corruption and the condition of poor people. Just a month before his death, Tosh's peace-promoting No Nuclear War was released.
Tosh family members have produced a four-part video series on his life and impact.
Step into Belmont, Westmoreland—where the fire first sparked. In the debut episode of Peter Tosh Town: Origin of a Rebel Wailer, the story begins at the root, told by the voices who knew him best: family, neighbors, scholars, and bredren in arms.Trace the revolutionary rhythm that shaped Tosh’s early years Hear rare interviews and soul-shaking performance moments Listen to firsthand stories from those who walked beside him Witness the rise of a rebel with a cause—driven by truth, justice, and sound From his days with The Wailers to the frontline of the global equal rights movement, Peter Tosh never wavered. This is not just a story—it’s a stand.
Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4
The documentary “Stepping Razor RedX” on Tosh is absorbing:
IMDB:
On a fall night in 1987, three men forced their way into Peter Tosh's home in Kingston, Jamaica. Inside, they drew guns and forced their way upstairs where they confronted Tosh and some friends. Tosh was beaten, pistol-whipped and then shot several times. Five others were shot before the gunmen fled. The victims were rushed to the hospital, but it was too late for Tosh. He died shortly after. Stepping Razor: Red X, the documentary, explores the life of the late Peter Tosh, reggae artist, Jamaican folk hero, prophet and radical political activist. Based on his personal taped diaries, the Red X tapes, the film reveals the inner thoughts of this volatile musician. —Clint Weiler
Bass Culture Music magazine review:
Peter Tosh wasn’t just a reggae icon—he was a revolutionary voice for justice, equality, and liberation. While Bob Marley was the global diplomat, Tosh was the militant prophet, never afraid to speak truth to power.
The 1992 documentary Stepping Razor: Red X dives deep into the fire and philosophy of the man who proudly called himself a “wanted dread and alive.”
A biography of Tosh, “Steppin’ Razor” by John Masouri, was published after his death.
A decade after the release of a film called “Steppin’ Razor: Red X” and one year after Jamaica honored Peter Tosh with the nation’s third highest award – the order of merit – his very first biography has been published.
Written by reputed British journalist John Masouri, this long-awaited 486-page turner is entitled “Steppin’ Razor: The Life of Peter Tosh.”
U.K. roots reggae band Dubwiser on Peter Tosh: Why I Love:
TOTALLY UNIQUE: PETER TOSH
Peter was a totally unique musician, singer, producer and songwriter. In his life and music he appeared completely fearless. Probably like any other human being he was uneasy and even frightened at times, but his convictions helped him overcome and push forward.
Peter’s voice was entirely unique, in the same vein as Nina Simone, Muddy Waters or Billie Holiday. When Peter sang, regardless of the subject matter he sounded like he was singing from a cell in prison, a place he was familiar with after several false arrests and severe beatings at the hands of the Jamaican police.
He is known for ‘Legalize It’ but he did so much more. Peter was a militant and thoughtful songwriter and an equally remarkable guitarist, whose style of playing and his teaching of Bob Marley, was fundamental in setting the sound and feel for reggae guitar to this day. He was a brilliant arranger and producer who gathered around him the very best musicians and set the stage for Sly and Robbie to go on to become THE drum and bass sound of the world.
From The Dread Library: Peter Tosh: A man of the past, living in the present, walking in the future
Peter Tosh. With the name comes a certain stigma and uneasiness in Reggae circles. Peter Tosh was a crusader and warrior in a musical forum more known for it’s mellow and passive resistance. As former college and producer Lee Jaffe simply put it "A lot of people were afraid of Peter, they did not know how to deal with him."(Stepping Razor, Red X: the Peter Tosh story, Bush Doctor Films). He traveled the globe for roughly thirty years preaching his message of equality and justice for every man. He was preaching against powerful forces and societal brainwashing and misinformation. The so called downpressorman or Babylon. He fought against these forces, with bravado, undaunting passion, and an arrogant open style that many people did not know how to deal with. He had a strong conviction of what he viewed as right and wrong. When he saw something as unjustified watch out. He attacked his viewed oppressors with the veracity of an attack dog. As reggae artist of international superstar status, this was a dangerous thing, because he reached the masses.
At Afropop.org you can read their feature, “The Passing of Peter Tosh” by Timothy White, written after his death.
This day in 1975 Original Wailers members Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, and Bunny Wailer play together for the last time at the Wonder Dream Concert, which is a benefit organized by Stevie Wonder, in Kingston, Jamaica #Reggae #Jamaica #Rastafari #Rastafarian #70s— Brian D (@djboutit.bsky.social) October 5, 2025 at 1:18 AM
Baz Dreisinger wrote for NPR: Peter Tosh: Reclaiming A Wailer
Bob Marley and the Wailers: The two names are practically inseparable. But in the years since they became the most prominent reggae band of all time, another name has diminished in history: Peter Tosh.
[...]
"In places like Africa, Peter is an even more respected star than Bob because of his militancy," says reggae archivist Roger Steffens. "He was almost beaten to death on several occasions by Jamaican police because of his anti-establishment views. He didn't just talk the talk, he walked the walk — and people respect that all over the word."
[...]
In the 1960s, Tosh was influenced by such civil rights leaders as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Stokely Carmichael and Malcolm X, whose writings were banned in Jamaica. He was arrested for demonstrating against racial murders in southern Africa. Colin Grant, author of a new book about the Wailers, says the dark-skinned Tosh developed Afrocentric pride early on.
"Even though Jamaica is predominantly a black country," Grant says, "there is a brown and white elite, and I think people took sides and aligned themselves fundamentally with one side or another. Peter aligned himself fundamentally in the black camp."
[...]
Legalize It was banned on Jamaican radio, so Tosh printed the lyrics in an ad he took out in a Jamaican newspaper. A year later, Tosh released a second album, Equal Rights. Herbie Miller, Tosh's former manager and the director of the Jamaica Music Museum, says Tosh was moved by political unrest in Jamaica and beyond.
Here are two hours of Tosh listening:
For a comprehensive listing of Tosh’s recordings, I suggest you visit this site. The list is far too long to post here, though these should get you started:
PETER TOSH SOLO
Besides the songs listed in this chapter there are some songs with lead vocals by Peter Tosh, usually understood as part of The Wailers´ discography:
Hoot Nanny Hoot (1964, Coxsone Production)
Maga Dog (1964, Coxsone Production)
Habits (1964, Coxsone Production)
Amen (1964, Coxsone Production)
The Toughest (1966, Coxsone Production), also used for an 1981 Remix and its version
Don´t Look Back (1966, Coxsone Production)
When The Well Runs Dry (1966, Coxsone Production)
Making Love (1964, Coxsone Production)
Lemon Tree (1964, Coxsone Production)
Can´t You See (1966, Coxsone Production)
Treat Me Good (1966, Coxsone Production)
I’m currently working my way through the list and started with “Hoot Nanny Hoot” and “Maga Dog.” (No, he wasn’t referring to current-day MAGAs).
“Maga Dog”:
It’s impossible for me to choose what my favorite Tosh tune is—however, his openly political tunes are on my frequent playlist.
“400 Years”:
Full lyrics here:
400 years (400 years, 400 years. Wo-o-o-o)
And it's the same -
The same (wo-o-o-o) philosophy
I've said it's four hundred years;
(400 years, 400 years. Wo-o-o-o, wo-o-o-o)
Look, how long (wo-o-o-o)
And the people they (wo-o-o-o) still can't see.
Why do they fight against the poor youth of today?
And without these youths, they would be gone -
All gone astray
“Equal Rights”:
Full lyrics here:
Everyone is crying out for peace, yes,
None is crying out for justice.
I don't want no peace,
I need equal rights and justice.
I need equal rights and justice.
I need equal rights and justice.
Got to get it! Equal rights and justice.
Everybody want to go to heaven
But nobody want to die.
Everybody want to go up to heaven
But none o' them, none o' them, want to die.
I don't want no peace,
I man need equal rights and justice.
I've got to get it! Equal rights and justice.
I really need it! Equal rights and justice.
Just give me my share! Equal rights and justice.
What is due to Caesar
You better give it on to Caesar.
And what belong to I and I
You better, you better, give it up to I.
Cause I don't want no peace,
I need equal rights and justice.
I need equal rights and justice.
I've got to get it! Equal rights and justice.
I'm fighting for it! Equal rights and justice.
[...]
Equal rights and justice. And there'd be no crime!
Equal rights and justice. There be no criminals!
Equal rights and justice.
Everyone is fighting for equal rights and justice.
Palestine is fighting for equal rights and justice.
Down in Angola. Equal rights and justice.
Down in Botswana. Equal rights and justice.
Down in Zimbabwe. Equal rights and justice.
Down in Rhodesia. Equal rights and justice.
Right here in Jamaica. Equal rights and justice.
In 2016, The Guardian posted “At last, Peter Tosh gets a museum of his own.”
The opening of the Peter Tosh Museum in Kingston, Jamaica, is a timely boon for reggae fans planning pilgrimages to the island. At last, there is something other than the Bob Marley Museum, opened to the public in 1987 on the site of Marley’s former home. Tosh worked closely with Marley in the Wailers and went on to record some of the most influential reggae protest songs of all time as a solo singer, so the creation of a Peter Tosh Museum feels long overdue – especially since the Jamaican capital was recently named a Creative City of Music by Unesco.
Tosh has been unjustly neglected in his homeland ever since his tragic murder in September 1987. He was born Winston Hubert McIntosh in rural Westmoreland in 1944, and came to prominence in the Wailers during the mid-1960s, where his rich baritone was the perfect counterbalance to Marley’s expressive tenor and Bunny Wailer’s lilting falsetto. Yet Tosh’s generally uncompromising stance and personal prickliness made it inevitable that he would go solo.
[...]
When the Wailers launched their own label in 1968, Tosh became the Stepping Razor, adapting a song written by the Wailers’ harmony coach, Joe Higgs, and when the trio began working with visionary producer Lee “Scratch” Perry, he recorded 400 Years, one of the most moving explorations of the historical injustices of slavery and its lingering aftermath. The Wailers’ anthem Get Up, Stand Up from the Burnin’ album was co-written by Tosh, with the stinging line “Sick and tired of your ism-schism game / Dying to go to heaven in Jesus’ name” delivered as a full-pronged attack; early solo singles such as Can’t Blame the Youth deplored the failings of Jamaica’s educational system and The Mark of the Beast decried police brutality in biblical terms. His Legalize It album was far ahead of its time in demanding the decriminalisation of marijuana in 1975, while Equal Rights reminded that peace will never come without justice.
As his career progressed, Tosh liked to broaden the reggae palette, too: Nothing But Love, a duet with Gwen Guthrie, was a pioneering slice of reggae disco, and Mama Africa drew on township jive to salute the African Motherland. Such achievements did not go unnoticed by the rising reggae stars of the early 1990s, with Luciano, Bushman and Anthony B among the most prominent to draw from Tosh’s work; a wide range of performers active in other genres have also covered his songs, from Eric Clapton and Jerry Garcia to the Specials, Cypress Hill and Sinead O’Connor. Barack Obama even referenced Tosh’s lyrics in a speech during his college days, all of which suggests a Peter Tosh Museum is a very good idea.
[...]
The museum’s launch was not without its ironies. Politicians on both sides of the fence attended the event, despite Tosh’s own castigation of professional politicians. Nevertheless, it was important that the prime minister, Andrew Holness, opened the space, showing that the Jamaican government is finally taking the legacy of Peter Tosh seriously. A related symposium held at the University of the West Indies explored various aspects of Tosh’s life and work. There was the joyous live concert that reunited Tosh’s Word, Sound and Power band for the first time in decades, with his work revisited by some of Jamaica’s most prominent contemporary singers, including Chronixx, Kabaka Pyramid, Tarrus Riley and Etana, along with Luciano and Marcia Griffiths. Tosh’s son Andrew significantly featured throughout the night, his intonation echoing that of his father.
I was glad to see the University of the West Indies symposia mentioned. They have held that since 2001, and several of them are available on YouTube:
“Annual Peter Tosh Symposium 2024: Undisputed Reggae Revolutionary & Social Advocate (2025)”
Earlier programs:
In closing, readers may not be familiar with jazz guitarist Eric Gale but his album “Négril,” made with Tosh in 1975, is a delightful listen:
I’ll have lots more Peter Tosh in the comments section below. Hope you’ll join me there and post your favorites.