Laura Loomer is doing what she does best—doxxing and demanding the firing of people who don’t align with President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The career conspiracist took to X this week to call out the alleged creator of an app called Red Dot, which helps people locate reported Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in their area.

According to Loomer, Nicholas Waytowich—a lead scientist at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory in Maryland—created the app that she claims led to the shooting at a Texas ICE facility last week.

“It’s completely unacceptable for the founder of an ICE tracking app to be employed at the US Army Research Lab, the U.S. Army's primary foundational research laboratory, responsible for driving scientific discovery and developing innovative technologies to meet the Army's future operational needs,” Loomer tweeted alongside a slew of screenshots providing lightly redacted personal information of Waytowich’s.

“Not only should Nicholas Waytowich be investigated for endangering the lives of @ICEgov agents, but he should be FIRED from the U.S. Army Research lab,” she wrote.

Laura Loomer arrives with then-candidate Donald Trump at Philadelphia International Airport in September 2024.

The Baltimore Sun verified some of the records linking Waytowich to the creation of the app, but it could not totally confirm that he created it, due to the fairly common company name tied to the app.

This is far from the first time Loomer has blasted someone online and demanded their firing.

The far-right influencer has held Trump’s ear for quite some time, leading to some peculiar firings since the start of this year. For instance, after Loomer waltzed into the Oval Office in April, Trump fired multiple National Security Council officials.

And while Loomer demands punitive action against anyone in government whom she suspects disagrees with her, those actually working in the White House appear to have the same goal.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired his own “leakers.” And Vice President JD Vance decreed that people who speak negatively about slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk should be fired.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has also been on her own witch hunt, hoping to subject her staff to lie-detector tests to ensure their absolute loyalty to her.

As for Waytowich, it remains to be seen what repercussions will result from Loomer’s targeting of him. She may have redacted his address—a move she said was to avoid accusations of “doxxing” him—Waytowich appears to have swiftly deleted many of his public-facing social media accounts and his personal website.

Loomer claims this is an admission of guilt, but it easily may have been him trying to avoid facing threats from her radical audience.

Daily Kos reached out to Waytowich but did not immediately hear back.