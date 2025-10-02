House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to deflect from the GOP’s failure to fund the government, acting flabbergasted that Democrats dared to pay attention to President Donald Trump’s pattern of racist behavior.

“Many of you asked me this morning about sombreros and memes and why [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries is all alarmed by that,” Johnson said, referring to a racist, seemingly AI-generated video of Jeffries in a sombrero and mustache, which Trump posted to social media on Monday.

“But look, these are games. These are sideshows. People are getting caught up in battles over social media memes,” Johnson said.

“And to my friend Hakeem, who I was asked about—man, just ignore it,” Johnson continued. “I mean, [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom was trolling me last night. He painted me like a minion. He painted me yellow, with big glasses and overalls, and I thought it was hilarious.”

Of course, Newsom’s meme wasn’t racist—unlike Trump’s. Newsom also hasn’t decimated the federal government, driven up costs through reckless trade wars, or regularly violated the Constitution.

Trump’s racism also conveniently distracts from his unwillingness to negotiate with Democratic leadership to extend critical health care subsidies—all while he pushes ahead with the construction of his ludicrous White House ballroom.