Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz slammed the Republican Party and President Donald Trump over its expected use of their government shutdown to fire even more federal workers.

“We're in a massive misinformation campaign, the president himself tweeting out AI videos of fake news reports on health care,” Walz said at a Thursday press conference. “This is really dangerous, and it's really hard. And I cannot express to you the concern and the absolute bafflement and fear of our European allies asking me, ‘Is this stuff really going on?’”

“They're going to tell you this, and like with the VA [Department of Veterans Affairs], and this is what really drives me crazy,” Walz continued. “They'll come back and tell you, ‘Oh, we're not firing anybody important. We're not going to fire doctors. No, no. Just the people who change the linens or get the surgical instruments clean so they're ready to go.’ Those people aren't there. Or the IT, the people that allow you to schedule your appointment with the VA. There's a reason that all these people work together in agencies, and everybody's valuable in them.”

Despite the Republican Party controlling the White House, House, and Senate, they continue to blame Democrats for shutting down the government.