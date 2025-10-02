Though first lady Melania Trump often toils in the shadows of her husband and his large sons from a previous marriage, every once in a while she pops up to remind us that she, too, is here for the grift.

Yesterday, Melania took to her X account to repost a decidedly odd AI-generated video where she sort of … teleports? … into a high-rise building. Then the AI Melania—who only vaguely looks like her—just stares at the camera, ducks her head, then looks back up. No words, just vibes.

Well, Melania wouldn’t want Donald to be the only Trump family member posting insane AI videos of themselves, such as the one where he is hawking medbeds, which do not exist.

All of this comes on the heels of Melania trying to position herself as some sort of AI savant. This led to Energy Secretary Chris Wright debasing himself by singing her praises.

“She, of course, is wiser than all of us and is realizing the real killer app of AI, maybe to lift up the education of children across our country, no matter where they come from, to expand their life opportunities and bring them new possibilities?” Wright said with a straight face.

It looks a lot more like Melania thinks the “real killer app of AI” is just to grift. The very weird video was originally posted by Melania Trump’s official meme coin X account, because meme coin is now a thing that first ladies have. She also deployed the “real killer app of AI” to produce the audiobook version of her terrible book rather than having an actual human recite the words.

While Melania isn’t an AI genius, she is a genius at something else, a trait that all Trump family members have in common: grifting.

The meme coin Melania is pimping here dropped 98% in value from January to August. During that same period, her husband’s stupid meme coin lost 88% of its value.

That doesn’t mean it wasn’t valuable to the president, however, as the meme coin is what you had to buy to attend the Trump crypto bribe dinner.

Fun fact: Not long after Donald Trump took office, he got the Securities and Exchange Commission to issue guidance saying that meme coins, which are a form of cryptocurrency, aren’t securities and are “more akin to collectibles.” In other words, there’s no regulation, you’re on your own, give me your money and enjoy your worthless meme coin.

The Trump family is all in on corrupt crypto grifting, so why should Melania be left out?

Melania isn’t limiting herself to crypto, however. No, she’s used her perch as first lady to hawk her hideous Christmas ornaments. During the 2024 presidential campaign, she hawked her hideous jewelry.

Indeed, Hillary Clinton oversaw significant health care reform efforts during her time as first lady, and Michelle Obama led major initiatives focused on healthy eating, supporting girls in education, and advocating for service members. Heck, even Laura Bush worked extensively on early childhood development and made overseas visits to support George W. Bush’s AIDS relief efforts.

But Melania? Not so much.

Much like her husband, she has no interest in improving the world. Instead, she’s here to scam and stack some cash. Be Best, indeed.