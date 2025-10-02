There’s a popular saying about a pot and a kettle, but it doesn’t seem like Elon Musk has heard it.

The Tesla CEO took to his social media kingdom, X, on Thursday to smear the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights advocacy group, as a hate-filled propaganda machine.

“The SPLC is an evil organization that spreads hate propaganda relentlessly,” Musk wrote. “It needs to be shut down.”

His latest verbal attack on the SPLC was in reaction to a separate post by far-right influencer Mike Cernovich, who falsely blamed the SPLC’s tracking of domestic extremism for “incit[ing] a mass shooting” against right-wing activist group Family Research Council in 2012.

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest of Tesla CEO Elon Musk near a dealership on March 8 in Georgia.

It makes sense why Musk would hate an extremism-tracking group, given that he himself regularly advocates for far-right extremism.

In January, Musk threw up his arm in a Nazi-style salute during a rally celebrating Trump’s inauguration. And in July, the multibillionaire’s artificial intelligence program, Grok, called itself “MechaHitler” and spewed other antisemitic drivel.

In 2024, the father of 14 known children said his transgender daughter Vivian Wilson was figuratively “dead, killed by the woke mind virus.” That same year, Wilson alleged Musk regularly harassed her as a child for being feminine.

Beyond Musk, the right is pushing a narrative that leftist activists are largely violent and dangerous. Trump has repeatedly labeled liberal activists as “radical” and as “terrorists.” However, research has consistently found that right-wing extremists have carried out far more violence than left-win extremists in recent history.

There’s another proverb that Musk seemingly hasn’t heard: People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.