Trump plans new way to torment Democrats as his shutdown continues

Now he’s straight-up bragging about conspiring with Project 2025’s architect.

House speaker furious that Democrats call out Trump’s racism

Mike Johnson thinks lawmakers should just laugh off the president’s racist memes.

Laura Loomer selects next human life to ruin

Trump’s Rasputin strikes again.

Cartoon: If only this were a movie ...

When the sitting president is divorced from reality.

Tim Walz wrecks 'dangerous' GOP lies about their government shutdown

Minnesota’s governor is standing up for everyday federal workers.

Eric Adams saga takes strangest turn yet

Add a cringy political memoir written by a paramour to his list of humiliations.

Trump's incompetence is bolstering China—and screwing US farmers

At least Argentina is getting some wins?

No laughing matter: Comedians ditch free speech in Saudi Arabia

Big paychecks helped them look the other way on the country’s abuses.

