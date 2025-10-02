Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware appeared on Fox News Thursday, where host Martha MacCallum attempted to both-sides the GOP’s inflammatory and racist lies about Democratic efforts to end President Donald Trump’s government shutdown.

“There are people who came to the country illegally who got looped in under temporary protection status, who do receive those benefits,” MacCallum said, before Coons quickly interrupted with a firm, “No.”

MacCallum then undermined her original assertion, admitting that people with Temporary Protection Status are legally receiving healthcare.

“I understand that there's two sides to this argument, but those are the people that are getting argued over right now.”

"There's not two sides to this argument,” Coons replied. “The president said Democrats want to give a gold-plated Medicare program for illegal aliens. That's not true. You can only benefit from the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid if you have legal status in this country. We are not fighting for health care for people who are here illegally,” he continued. “That's not true. We are fighting for health care for Americans."

“All right,” MacCallum conceded. “I understand and appreciate your point on that.”

The truth is pretty simple, isn’t it?