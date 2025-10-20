The Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump can shut down government agencies he doesn’t like with impunity—even those Congress has authorized and funded.

With that new precedent in hand, there should be no stopping the next Democratic president from doing the same: not just shutting down the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, but burning it to the ground and salting the earth, booting its degenerate thugs out on the streets where they currently abuse their power.

A new YouGov/Economist poll shows Americans aren’t exactly enamored with ICE’s current tactics. Just 44% say they have some or a great deal of confidence in the agency, while 49% say they have little or none. Among independents, confidence collapses to 37%—with a 53% majority expressing distrust.

That’s not the only area where public opinion is turning. A solid 67% of all Americans think ICE agents should wear uniforms instead of roaming around as plain-clothed kidnappers in unmarked vehicles—including 48% of Republicans.

And when asked about ICE agents masking their identities? Fifty-two percent of Americans say these cowards shouldn’t be allowed to hide their faces, while just 35% think it’s acceptable for them to dress like movie villains—stormtroopers, HYDRA, COBRA, Death Eaters, take your pick. Even a quarter of Republicans agree it’s gone too far.

The pattern is clear: The more people see what ICE really does, the less they tolerate it. A majority—51%—now believe ICE uses excessive force, while only 34% either cheer on the violence or pretend it doesn’t exist.

And when Americans see the footage, their revulsion only deepens. Like this shocking video of agents tackling and detaining an American citizen for hours.

There are countless examples of this brutality—each one a reminder that ICE operates like a rogue militia, not a law enforcement agency. They are f’n Nazis. Utterly irredeemable.

But there are small victories, even amid this nightmare timeline.

This one is particularly enjoyable and became meme’ified some with cinematic scores, others with the inevitable Benny Hill music.

Even Joe Rogan has had enough.

Let’s be clear: Democrats shouldn’t run on abolishing ICE. The 2028 electorate will be laser-focused on cost-of-living issues. But when Democrats do take power again?

ICE needs to go away—completely. The agency has become a violent, unaccountable gestapo. It cannot be reformed. It must be dismantled.

