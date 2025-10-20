President Donald Trump, Republican lawmakers, and GOP propagandists had an epic meltdown over the weekend over the success of "No Kings" protests across the country, which proved the magnitude of the opposition to Trump’s lawlessness.

True to form, Trump had the most unhinged and disgusting reaction to the demonstrations, posting an AI-generated video of himself wearing a crown, flying a fighter jet, and dropping literal shit onto protesters.

"The President is disgusting and a disgrace," Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington wrote in a post on X, regarding Trump's heinous post. "And he’s clearly rattled by yesterday’s turnout. Keep speaking out. The power belongs to the people."

Trump was later asked on Air Force One to respond to the protests, and he whined like a baby about the fact that millions of people turned out to show how much they loathe him.

"I think it's a joke. I looked at the people. They are not representative of this country," Trump said. "And I looked at all the brand-new signs paid for—I guess, it was paid for by [George] Soros and other radical left lunatics. It looks like it was. We're checking it out. The demonstrations were very small, very ineffective. And the people were whacked out."

Thousands of protesters fill Times Square during a "No Kings" protest on Oct. 18.

The protests were not small, however. It is estimated more than 5 million people turned out, making it one of the largest days of protest in American history. And nothing gets Trump angrier than others bringing out larger crowds than he can.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers—who spent the previous week baselessly painting protesters as violent antifa terrorists—had a hard time defending their obvious lies after the protests took place and it was clear that the demonstrators were just average Americans furious at Trump's lawlessness and the GOP Congress' refusal to check his power.

In major city after major city, police reported that they did not make any arrests of “No Kings” protesters. On the rare occasion someone was arrested, they often turned out to be MAGA lunatics, including a South Carolina woman wearing a Trump shirt who was arrested after she allegedly pointed guns at protesters.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was confronted over his lies during his appearance on ABC's "This Week," when host Jonathan Karl asked Johnson why he'd label the protests as "’hate America’ rallies."

"Well, there were a lot of hateful messages yesterday," Johnson replied, without providing examples. "We have video and photos of pretty violent rhetoric calling out the president. … I don't think it's pro-American."

On Monday, during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Johnson cherry-picked “No Kings” signs to try to paint the entire protest movement in a negative light, and said Trump can’t be a king because he allowed the protests to happen. How generous of him!

Then there were the Republican lawmakers and right-wing propagandists who, after fearmongering over “No Kings,” now say protestors were all lame old white people. Quite a shift!

"Nothing says 'hip' like rhythm-less boomers trying to dance—all while trying way too hard to look like they’re having fun," Sen. Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, wrote in a post on X that featured a video of protesters dancing.

Demonstrators rally on Pennsylvania Avenue during a “No Kings” protest in Washington on Oct. 18.

"These marches are free activities for nursing homes," Benny Johnson, a right-wing grifter who was reportedly on Russia's propaganda payroll, wrote in a post on X. "Think about it. Nursing homes need to come up with safe things for their residents to do. These old boomers are constantly banging on about their glory days in the 1960s and 1970s. What better way to shut them up than to roll them through a ‘No Kings’ protest so they can wave their signs and sing songs? Then the lib boomer residents come back and they sleep for two days."

It’s unclear why conservatives would mock old white people, since such people make up a sizable portion of the Republican Party’s base. It’s especially dumb given that midterm voters are usually older and whiter than voters during presidential years, so antagonizing that demographic is unwise ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

"The brand new GOP position this morning, apparently, is that old white people suck. I kid you not," George Conway, the ex-husband of Trump shill Kellyanne Conway, wrote in a post on X.

Many other Republicans who spewed baseless garbage about “No Kings” protesters were silent after the demonstrations turned out to be anything but the violent hellscape they had predicted.

Turns out that Republicans are just butthurt that a massive movement is materializing against their Dear Leader.