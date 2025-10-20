Speaker Mike Johnson held his daily GOP shutdown press conference on Monday, where he was asked about President Donald Trump's grotesque reaction to mass protests against him and his administration over the weekend.

“What does it say that the president of the United States, over the weekend, released a video of him pooping on the American people?” one reporter asked.

“The president uses social media to make a point,” Johnson said. “You can argue he's probably the most effective person who's ever used social media for that. He is using satire to make a point.”

Trump’s use of AI-generated images have been repeatedly criticized for being deeply offensive. These include videos of a war-torn Gaza being transformed into a Mar-a-Lago-styled resort for the rich, as well as video of former President Barack Obama being manhandled and arrested by federal agents inside the Oval Office.

On Sunday, Trump posted an AI video of himself, wearing a crown, flying a jet over American citizens exercising their First Amendment rights to protest, and dropping feces on them.