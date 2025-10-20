Sen. Joni Ernst took time away from telling Iowans that they’re all going to die to appear on Fox News Monday, where she attacked the No Kings demonstrations that took place across the country over the weekend—protests estimated to be the largest nationwide in six decades.

"We are thankful that there are no kings here in the great United States of America,” the Republican lawmaker said, before blathering about democratically elected leaders and falsely claiming that President Donald Trump won a “landslide” victory in the 2024 election. “And this is why these people are gathering, as they simply don't want the will of the people.”

“The only king that we have seen so far through these protests is King Chuck Schumer, who has shut down the federal government and is putting politics over people," Ernst continued, attempting to blame the Senate Minority Leader and Democrats for the GOP's failure to govern.

Reminder: The Republican Party controls all three branches of government and could fund the government at any time.

