On Monday, President Donald Trump was asked about the role of the U.S. as the shaky ceasefire between Israel and Hamas threatens to fall apart as violence erupted over the weekend.

"We made a deal with Hamas,” Trump told reporters during a White House Q&A with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. “They're going to behave, they're going to be nice. And if they're not, we're going to go and we're going to eradicate them. If we have to, they'll be eradicated. And they know that."

“But this is a violent group,” Trump said, offering up a sweeping, racist generalization. “You know, you probably noticed over the last hundred years this is a very violent group of people.”

Trump has frequently lied about his foreign policy achievements, turning the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas into a photo opportunity for his megalomania.