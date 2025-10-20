A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Enjoy millions of Americans saying 'No Kings' to our dumb president

America turned out for democracy—by the millions.

The right quite literally loses its sh-t over 'No Kings'

Yes, the president really, actually posted an AI video of himself carpet-bombing Americans with poop.

US accused of murder in latest sign of faltering global ties

Day 273 of Trump’s America.

Next Democratic president needs to crush ICE

The videos of ICE’s misbehavior are jaw-dropping.

Bari Weiss wastes no time wrecking CBS News

The network once known for Walter Cronkite goes full “anti-woke crank.”

George Santos’ lying ass is back in the spotlight

And back on Cameo, naturally.

Mike Johnson is fine with Trump pooping on America

“The president uses social media to make a point.” 🤔

UK takes action on Epstein allies, while the US drags its feet

At least one alleged creep is facing consequences.

Cartoon: Effect and cause

“If a problem doesn’t exist—you’ve got to get out there and create it!”

