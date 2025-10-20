During Monday’s press conference on the GOP’s government shutdown, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas delivered a dog-whistle-laden rant filled with Christian nationalist boogeymen in a bizarre attack on the No Kings protests that took place over the weekend.

“The truth is, the Marxists, the radicals, and the Islamists the Democratic Party promoted this weekend—they cannot handle the truth,” Roy said. “The truth is that there is a king, and that king is Jesus. And the president has been willing to say it. His administration has been willing to say it. And Charlie Kirk was willing to say it, and he got killed for it.”

Roy, who often positions himself as a maverick—though primarily an all-talk-no-substance figure within his party—is once again abandoning his role as lawmaker to enforce his own Christian nationalist beliefs.