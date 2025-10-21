Laura Ingraham is the latest Fox News personality to team up with the Trump family, this time joining Donald Trump Jr. to head the billionaire-backed Colombier Acquisition Corp III.

The new special-purpose acquisition company essentially serves as a “blank check” to help fund privately listed companies. In this case, the group—in an ominous statement on its filing—plans to “fund the next chapter of American Exceptionalism and help Make America Grow Again.”

But Ingraham’s new relationship with Trump Jr. comes at a time when Fox News has been at odds with the Trump family.

Donald Trump Jr.

“They allow [Democrats] to spew their narrative,” Trump Jr. said earlier this month, accusing the network of chasing “clickbait” instead of promoting the conservative message. “I don’t watch it anymore because it is so ridiculous. They try so hard to be unbiased that they’re actually biased towards conservatives at this point.”

But, of course, Trump Jr. might just be parroting his father’s talking points.

President Donald Trump has been complaining about the network for quite some time, complaining on Truth Social in 2024 that Fox News has “lost its way” and was too soft on Democrats.

More recently, Trump sued Fox News’ Rupert Murdoch after his other outlet, the Wall Street Journal, published his alleged birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein.

Still, Trump’s own administration is stacked with former Fox News personalities, so maybe all of this public trash-talking and legal drama is for show.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy are among those who made the small jump from Fox News to Trump’s team.

And for those who didn’t get a spot in the Trump administration, they still remain close enough to the president to publicly do his bidding—like Sean Hannity.

Perhaps Ingraham’s new business venture with Trump Jr. is a sign that the president and his propaganda machine have finally kissed and made up.