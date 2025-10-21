Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins appeared on CNBC Tuesday, where she tried to paint a rosy picture of the U.S. beef industry—even as beef prices continue to skyrocket under President Donald Trump’s chaotic trade policies.

When asked about reports that Trump plans to import beef from Argentina, Rollins admitted that this seems to be the plan.

“I think you'll be hearing more about exactly what that looks like,” Rollins said before spitting out a word salad about Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bogus “Make America Healthy Again” initiative.

“Argentina is also facing a foot and mouth disease issue, which we at USDA have to ensure that our livestock industry is secure,” she added. “And I know you've heard a lot about the screwworm coming up from Mexico. Foot and mouth is a challenge too, so we are on it. We're on the front lines. We're going to ensure our livestock industry is protected."

You read that right! In response to domestic price hikes, Trump is considering importing beef from a country that’s currently battling foot and mouth disease—because MAHA, etc., etc.