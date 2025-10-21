On Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland called out House Speaker Mike Johnson and fellow Republicans for refusing to swear in Democrat Adelita Grijalva—who won a special election in Arizona more than a month ago.

“I was standing directly opposite the acting speaker for the day, Mr. [Rep. Mike] Haridopolos, Raskin said. “The moment the Pledge of Allegiance was over, I asked for recognition because I wanted to move a unanimous consent motion that the speaker of the House be directed to move on the next legislative day—tomorrow—to swear in Miss Grijalva. And yet, he turned away, he pretended he didn't notice me, and he scurried out of the room—which to me is disgraceful.”

Grijalva, whose vote could force the full release of the long-promised Epstein files, has spent weeks pursuing Johnson around Washington—alongside other Arizona lawmakers—trying to get sworn in.

At this rate, it might never happen.