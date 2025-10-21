A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's shutdown spending spree should scare us all

He’s like a teenager with America’s credit card.

Trump family and Fox News are friends again

Or at the very least they’re business partners.

Trump's new favorite prosecutor is flubbing it big time

You’d think Lindsey Halligan isn’t qualified to do this job or something.

Cartoon: Sealed shut

If only staples could solve the problem.

New Nazi scandal plagues a Trump nominee

Another day, another Republican with a “Nazi streak.”

Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter charged with threatening to kill top Democrat

At least 10 Capitol rioters have been charged with other crimes, but tell us again how they’re just peaceful protesters.

House speaker tries to pin ‘assassination culture’ on the left

When ignorance doesn’t work, Mike Johnson goes for blame.

Trump tries to cover up White House demolition

“Seeing the White House torn apart is really emblematic of the times we’re in.”

Where’s the beef? Agriculture chief says Argentina, obviously

And possibly diseased, too!

Shady Florida charity ensnares another Republican

Hope Florida is the grift that keeps on giving.

