House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned the GOP for making everything more expensive and gutting support for those in need.

"America under Donald Trump, including because of his tariffs, has become far too expensive, and the Republicans are doing nothing about it,” Jeffries said. “These extremists—I think it was earlier today—they were dining on taxpayer dollars at the White House when they just enacted the largest cut to nutritional assistance in American history.”

Jeffries was not done, driving home how brutal Republicans’ agenda truly is. “Republicans ripped food out of the mouths of children, hungry seniors, veterans, and families,” he said.

He also highlighted the hypocrisy of Republicans refusing to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits for working and middle-class Americans.

“They are a disgrace,” Jeffries said. “And that's why they're about to lose, all across the country, two weeks from today.”