A new poll shows that a majority of Americans think President Donald Trump has acted like a dictator, validating the beliefs of the millions who attended recent “No Kings” protests.

Released Wednesday, the poll from the Public Religion Research Institute found that 56% of respondents agreed with the notion that “Trump is a potentially dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy.” The share who agreed with that idea has increased 4 percentage points since March, when PRRI previously asked the question.

By contrast, only 41% said that Trump is “a strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America’s greatness.”

This past weekend, millions of Americans took to the streets to express their displeasure with Trump’s leadership style. The “No Kings” protest movement argues that Trump has abused the power of the presidential office, ignoring laws and traditions while personally profiting from the federal government.

The protesters have adopted the argument that was central to the American Revolution—that monarchical tyranny is inferior to representative democracy.

A demonstrator carries an anti-Trump sign during a “No Kings” protest in Washington on Oct. 18.

The new poll also shows that the position of congressional Republicans is also in a distinct minority. Republicans like House Speaker Mike Johnson falsely claimed that the “No Kings” rally-goers “hate America.” Other conservatives falsely alleged that protesters were pro-terrorism and -violence.

Republicans have stood by and allowed Trump to operate without oversight, refusing to use their congressional majorities to investigate or criticize his overreach. Instead, Republicans have pushed to fund his attacks on immigrants, the federal government, and American life more generally.

Reflecting the worries expressed in the poll, reports on Tuesday detailed Trump’s plan to personally loot $230 million from the Department of Justice due to him having faced federal investigation. His administration is also working to prosecute Democratic leaders who have opposed his policies, and it is even partially demolishing the White House to install additional gaudy, dictator-style décor.

His administration has tried to rewrite history, using federal websites to hide accomplishments by ethnic minorities, women, and the LGBTQ+ community. He has purged inspectors general who were, until then, providing governmental oversight. He is also attacking voting rights, seeking to disenfranchise voters who may not back the Republican Party.

He is even using the power of the government to attack the freedom of speech.

This new poll shows Americans understand the seriousness of the situation, even if the Republicans marching in lockstep with Trump refuse to acknowledge reality.