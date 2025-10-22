GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota appeared on Fox News Wednesday, where he suggested that House Speaker Mike Johnson should call Congress back into session—if only to give the impression of doing its job.

“It may be getting to be time for him to bring the house back into session,” he said. “If for no other reason, to just start doing other legislation, and perhaps to swear in the House member from Arizona that they're so uptight about.”

The House member Cramer is referring to so cavalierly is Democrat Adelita Grijalva, who won a special election last month. Grijalva is expected to be the final vote to release the Epstein files, which the GOP is desperate to keep hidden.