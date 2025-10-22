GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma appeared on Fox News Wednesday, where he suggested that peaceful, nationwide protests opposing President Donald Trump’s very unpopular secret police warrant the same federal response as during the Civil Rights Movement.

“There is a federal role, and we have seen this through the Civil Rights Movement, all the way with JFK, LBJ. We've seen it repeat in history before when National Guard has been used to protect federal agents and federal property in time of disturbance,” he said.

Having failed to brand the No Kings demonstrations as some form of domestic terrorism, the right remains determined to demonize and threaten public dissent—particularly against Trump's inhumane and illegal immigration raids—even if they make absolutely zero sense.