President Donald Trump has taken time away from destroying the White House and pocketing hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to crap on cattle ranchers, who are being screwed by Trump’s plan to lower astronomically high beef prices by flooding the market with cheap Argentinian beef.

"The Cattle Ranchers, who I love, don’t understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50% Tariff on Brazil," Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday. "If it weren’t for me, they would be doing just as they’ve done for the past 20 years — Terrible! It would be nice if they would understand that, but they also have to get their prices down, because the consumer is a very big factor in my thinking, also!"

A shopper compares beef prices at a grocery store in July.

And in a second idiotic post, he added, "In addition to everything else, Tariffs on other Countries SAVED our Cattle Ranchers!"

Of course, absolutely none of this is true.

First, Trump's asinine tariffs actually hurt cattle ranchers, since their equipment is now more expensive. And ranchers often export certain parts of cattle that are not popular in the United States, so when there's a trade war preventing countries from importing U.S. goods, ranchers lose revenue.

What's more, importing Argentinian beef to lower prices—which are sky high—is the exact opposite of what Trump's dumb tariffs were intended to do in the first place.

Trump put tariffs on imports in order to lessen the price gap between foreign U.S. goods, thus incentivizing U.S. companies to purchase things that are made in the United States. Having to import a bunch of cheaper beef is the exact opposite of what Trump purportedly intended.

And ranchers are pissed.

“Farmers and ranchers have numerous concerns with importing more Argentinian beef to lower prices for consumers. This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices,” National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall said in a statement.

He added, “Argentina has a deeply unbalanced trade relationship with the U.S. In the past five years Argentina has sold more than $801 million of beef into the U.S. market. By comparison, the U.S. has sold just over $7 million worth of American beef to Argentina. Argentina also has a history of foot-and-mouth disease, which if brought to the United States, could decimate our domestic livestock production.”

President Donald Trump greets Argentina’s President Javier Milei at the White House on Oct. 14.

Even Republicans—who do everything in their power to avoid criticizing Dear Leader—oppose Trump's plan to buy Argentinian beef.

"I’m hearing the same sentiment in my district. ‘We love President Trump, please tell him to stop helping foreign countries and put Americans first,'" GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wrote on X. "At this point, help Americans only!"

And GOP Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska said she has "deep concerns" with Trump's beef import plan.

"Bottom line: if the goal is addressing beef prices at the grocery store, this isn’t the way," she wrote on X. "Right now, government intervention in the beef market will hurt our cattle ranchers. The U.S. has safe, reliable beef, and it is the one bright spot in our struggling ag economy. Nebraska’s ranchers cannot afford to have the rug pulled out from under them when they’re just getting ahead or simply breaking even."

Of course, this is just the latest instance of Trump selling out his own supporters.

As they say, FAFO.