Three GOP senators were caught off guard Wednesday when asked about President Donald Trump’s outrageous demand that the Department of Justice pay him $230 million in restitution for legal fees related to his many criminal prosecutions.

“Well, it seems odd,” said Thom Tillis of North Carolina—who is retiring from the Senate—when approached by CNN’s Manu Raju in the Senate halls. “I think he's in the difficult position where he's asking for something that he would approve. I think it's terrible optics.”

Sen. John Cornyn, meanwhile, opted for a tried-and-true among Trump apologists: pleading ignorance.

“I want to find out more about it,” the Texas lawmaker said. “Because I'm—I don't know what these details are.”

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy appeared particularly off balance, stammering, “Can I? You're telling me this right now—I mean, who—can I kind of track it down? So let me do—before I comment—let me, let me, let me read that on my own.”

This Republican trio joins House Speaker Mike Johnson in claiming they have only just heard the news, seemingly waiting to see how the convicted felon in the Oval Office responds to the predictable backlash before offering any substantive position on the matter.

