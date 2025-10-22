Turns out, it’s not just “patriot donors” funding the new White House ballroom—tech giant Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, is chipping in, too.

CNBC reports that the company is contributing $22 million to the $250 million project, with the money routed through a legal settlement reached last month over Trump’s YouTube ban following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The Google-owned platform froze Trump’s account in the riot’s aftermath, warning his posts could spark further violence. Trump later sued, claiming censorship and wrongful suspension.

“Just a little remodeling” by Mike Luckovich

Under the Oakland, California, federal court settlement, nearly 10% of the ballroom’s estimated construction costs will now come from Alphabet. CNBC reports the money will be donated on Trump’s behalf “to the Trust for the National Mall, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt entity dedicated to restoring, preserving, and elevating the National Mall, to support the construction of the White House State Ballroom.”

Images of cranes tearing into the East Wing to make way for the 90,000-square-foot ballroom sparked public backlash this week and raised fresh questions about who is footing the bill. Trump has repeatedly insisted the project is privately funded and will cost taxpayers nothing.

“For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway—with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!” Trump wrote on Monday on Truth Social.

Trump has pledged some of his own money to the project, and other donors include Lockheed Martin, reportedly contributing more than $10 million. Tech companies are also pitching in: Beyond the settlement contribution, Google is committing at least $5 million.

Related | Fox News: Trump’s White House demolition is fine because Obama

Comcast—parent company of CNBC—is also listed as a donor, though the amount is unknown. The company will spin off CNBC later this year under a new parent, Versant.

The project has drawn scrutiny from Treasury Department employees, whose offices overlook the demolition site. The department has barred staff from sharing images of the work, citing security concerns, though critics argue transparency is vital for public oversight.

The East Wing’s demolition, including the removal of historic elements like trees and architectural details, has fueled complaints that the project is far more than a simple upgrade—it represents a substantial transformation of one of the nation’s most symbolic spaces.

Preservationists are weighing in as well. On Tuesday, the National Trust for Historic Preservation sent a letter urging a pause on demolition until proper public review processes are completed.

Carol Quillen, National Trust’s president and CEO, stressed that while a larger meeting space may be useful, the scale and height of the proposed ballroom could “overwhelm the White House itself” and disrupt its classical design. She called for consultations with the relevant review agencies and public input to ensure the project respects the historic significance of the building and its grounds.

“The National Trust stands ready to assist the White House, the National Park Service, and relevant review agencies in exploring design alternatives and modifications that would accomplish the objectives of the Administration while preserving the historic integrity and symbolism of the People’s House,” Quillen added.

Trump has insisted the ballroom “won’t interfere with the current building.”

“It’ll be near it but not touching it, and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of,” he said in July.

But that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore. The New York Times reported Wednesday that the White House has decided it would be “cheaper and more structurally sound to demolish the East Wing” rather than build an addition. The full demolition is expected to be finished by this weekend.

The White House has also dismissed criticism, comparing the project to minor modifications under former President Barack Obama, such as adding basketball lines and baskets to the tennis courts. But those changes were far less disruptive than dismantling the East Wing.

With Alphabet, Lockheed Martin, and other major donors helping foot the bill, Trump is moving full steam ahead on a ballroom he says will be “happily used for generations to come,” promising a mix of private financing and personal investment.

The project underscores Trump’s ongoing fascination with leaving a permanent mark on the White House, turning construction into both a legacy project and a showcase for corporate support.