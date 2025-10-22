A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Most Americans agree: Trump is a dictator destroying the country
It’s no wonder millions took to the streets for “No Kings” protests.
Trump uses his shutdown to give his fascist minions a little treat
It’s a stick in the eye to every civil servant.
Even Republicans want House speaker to do his damn job
They see the writing on the wall.
Cartoon: You get what you vote for
When someone tells you who they are, believe them.
Bet you can’t understand this Republican's excuse for Trump’s invasion
Yes, Trump’s military invasion of American cities is just like the Civil Rights Movement. 🙄
Swing-state GOP steals another House seat from Democrats
Republicans will stop at nothing to do Dear Leader’s bidding.
Not even this Trump nominee's mommy could save his job
What happened to “only the best people” getting nominated?
House speaker tiptoes around Trump's alleged taxpayer shakedown
When in doubt, Mike Johnson pleads ignorance or rationalizes the president’s latest grotesquerie.
George Santos might not be off the hook just yet
Trump commuted his federal prison sentence. New York state says not so fast.
