A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Most Americans agree: Trump is a dictator destroying the country

It’s no wonder millions took to the streets for “No Kings” protests.

Trump uses his shutdown to give his fascist minions a little treat

It’s a stick in the eye to every civil servant.

Even Republicans want House speaker to do his damn job

They see the writing on the wall.

Cartoon: You get what you vote for

When someone tells you who they are, believe them.

Bet you can’t understand this Republican's excuse for Trump’s invasion

Yes, Trump’s military invasion of American cities is just like the Civil Rights Movement. 🙄

Swing-state GOP steals another House seat from Democrats

Republicans will stop at nothing to do Dear Leader’s bidding.

Not even this Trump nominee's mommy could save his job

What happened to “only the best people” getting nominated?

House speaker tiptoes around Trump's alleged taxpayer shakedown

When in doubt, Mike Johnson pleads ignorance or rationalizes the president’s latest grotesquerie.

George Santos might not be off the hook just yet

Trump commuted his federal prison sentence. New York state says not so fast.

Click here to see more cartoons.