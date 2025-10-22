Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts slammed the Republican Party during a Wednesday press conference, outlining how the GOP has been repeatedly stonewalling efforts to fund the government, resulting in the shutdown.

“Their choice was to cancel even coming to Congress leading up to the date of the shutdown,” Clark said. “They have chosen this shutdown, and they continue to make it punitive to federal workers in a way that I've never seen any administration do—that they are choosing who they like, who they don't.”

When asked about Republicans—who have a government trifecta and can end the shutdown at any time—falsely blaming Democrats for the consequences of their failed policies and the shutdown, Clark did not hold back, calling the GOP’s actions “outrageous.”

“They have been attacking federal workers. Their goal was to inflict trauma,” she said.