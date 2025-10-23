McDowell County, North Carolina, loves Donald Trump, and showed it by voting for him 74-25% in 2024. As The News and Observer noted, “The county of about 45,000 in the mountains of western North Carolina is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Helene a year ago. Its difficulties have been made worse by a low level of federal relief funding and bungling by the Federal Emergency Management Agency under Trump and his Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem.”

As we’ve discussed, MAGA-loving states are poor and depend heavily on the federal government, which means they’re funded disproportionately by blue states and urban America. So when they vote for a Republican Party that holds nothing but disdain for poor Americans, they are voting for a government that systematically wreaks havoc on them. And they’re too ignorant to even realize it.

“Here in the western part of the state, which is a red area, I’ve actually enrolled people in the ACA who are so excited to have coverage,” Amy Stevens, who helps people get health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act, told The News and Observer. “But then they say, ‘You didn’t enroll me in that Obamacare, did you? I don’t want any of that.’”

Well, they got some of that—and in the process, they got health care.

“I have so many stories of people who got insurance for the first time and were able to get to the doctor and find out they had chronic health issues they knew nothing about,” Stevens added.

It wasn’t their beloved Republican Party that made that care possible. It was us—liberals who actually believe that the U.S. government can and should make people’s lives better. We believe health care isn’t a privilege for the wealthy, but a basic right for everyone.

We believe no one should lose their home because they got sick, that children shouldn’t go without medicine because their parents can’t afford it, and that our collective strength comes from lifting each other up—not pretending everyone can fend for themselves in this capitalist hellscape.

We pay our taxes—never complaining that much of those taxes get siphoned to rural America—because we believe in building a country where everyone has a fair shot, not just those who live in cities or in wealthy coastal enclaves. We build the systems that keep rural hospitals open, send disaster aid to small towns, fund the postal service despite its inefficiencies, expand broadband opportunities, and make sure a kid in McDowell County can see a doctor just like a kid in Manhattan.

But those conservative voters, benefiting from Democratic policies and liberal America’s tax dollars, spat in our faces and doubled down on division, hatred, and bigotry by voting for Trump. Such ingratitude!

They got what they wanted and elected him back into office. And the result? Over 1 million people in North Carolina are now set to lose their health care. McDowell County, already overly reliant on the charity of blue-state taxpayers, will bear a particularly heavy brunt.

That sounds tragic for them. But there’s a silver lining: They're finally getting the day they voted for.