Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attempted to shift blame for the GOP’s government shutdown on Thursday, weaving a tale about his failure to retain essential federal workers, which has worsened U.S. air travel infrastructure.

“We don't have enough air traffic controllers,” Duffy said. “We're 2 or 3,000 air traffic controllers short,” he added, reiterating his months-old claim of having a plan to “supercharge” the hiring and training of air traffic controllers.

“It's going to be a multi-year process to make up the shortfall that we have in the system,” Duffy continued. “But I'm getting word now from Oklahoma City, where I have young air traffic controller students who are now telling me, ‘What the hell am I doing? Why am I going to take this job?’ They're thinking about leaving the academy. Smart young men and women, because they don't want to work for a system that won't pay them.”

Just weeks ago, Duffy appeared on Fox Business, calling unpaid air traffic controllers who called in sick “problem children” and threatening to fire them—but that didn’t deter him from placing the blame elsewhere.

“We pay those controllers as they go through the academy—we don't pay them a lot of money either. They rely on that,” Duffy complained. “And when that money doesn't come, it creates not just disruptions for when Democrats in the Senate decide to forego the crazy left and actually fight for America—that's problems that ricochet in the months and years to come.”

Despite controlling all three branches of government, the GOP continues to point fingers at everyone but themselves.