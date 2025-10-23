A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Americans have 300 million reasons to hate Trump's ballroom

The whole thing reeks of corruption.

Obama shreds Trump's attempt to steal midterm elections

“They want to tinker around to see if they can give themselves an advantage.”

Looks like ICE recruits are a hot mess

Turns out that all that money isn’t enough to buy even marginal talent.

Why gerrymandering might not be enough to save the GOP

You’d think a party confident in its abilities wouldn’t have to rig elections …

Mamdani seems poised to win in New York—despite Trump’s lame efforts

New Yorkers—not Trump—will have the final word.

Transportation secretary says his job is really hard, man!

Might as well be rocket science! 🤯

Democrats wants ICE to chill the f-ck out

“They have given the impression that their actions are immune from investigation or accountability. They are not.”

Cartoon: It doubles as a ballroom ...

Follow the money.

Watch Mike Johnson’s latest—and saddest—GOP shutdown excuse

He fumbled it yet again.

Lawsuit-happy Melania Trump is getting sued for a change

Finally, someone is biting back.

