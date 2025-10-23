White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt barely made an effort to spin the Trump administration’s corruption during Thursday’s press briefing.

When asked about President Donald Trump’s pardon of convicted Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, Leavitt lazily blamed former President Joe Biden.

"I would respond and say the president is exercising his constitutional authority to grant clemency requests, and the president and the White House have a very thorough examination of every pardon request that comes to the president's desk,” she said. “This was an overly prosecuted case by the Biden administration, even the judge."

Zhao confirmed that he applied for a presidential pardon just days after Eric Trump and Zachary Witkoff, son of U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, announced a $2 billion business deal between the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial and Binance.

Still, Leavitt seems uninterested in even trying to spin this blatant corruption.