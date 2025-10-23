In yet another sign that the Trump administration is filled with the absolute worst human beings, they created a website Thursday to build support for President Donald Trump's hideous and corrupt ballroom.

The website includes a “major events timeline,” which seems normal at first, highlighting the history of White House projects— including its reconstruction after the 1812 fire, the additions of the West Wing in 1902 and the East Wing in 1942, and President Harry Truman’s “total reconstruction” in 1948.

Notably, all of these changes to the White House were done with approval from Congress and historic preservation boards, unlike Trump's ballroom monstrosity.

The last real entry on the timeline is President Richard Nixon’s 1970 conversion of the White House swimming pool into the press briefing room. After that is just a bunch of unhinged garbage thrown together by Trump’s knuckle-dragging minions.

A screenshot of some of the asinine “major events” on the White House’s timeline.

Next on the timeline is a photo from 1998 of President Bill Clinton with White House intern Monica Lewinsky labeled, “Bill Clinton Scandal.”

"President Bill Clinton's affair with intern Monica Lewinsky was exposed, leading to White House perjury investigations. The Oval Office trysts fueled impeachment for obstruction,” it reads.

The East Wing is demolished to make room for President Donald Trump’s ballroom monstrosity.

Then there's an utterly racist image of President Barack Obama that appears to be from a trip he took to Kenya in 2006, though it’s labeled on the timeline as occurring in 2012.

"Obama hosts members of the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that promotes Islamist extremism and has ties to Hamas. The Muslim Brotherhood is a designated terrorist organization by nearly a dozen nations,” it says.

Of course, using a totally unrelated image to make Obama look like a scary Muslim is racist beyond words.

But beyond that, it’s not even clear that the Muslim Brotherhood even went to the White House at all. News reports at the time say that Muslim Brotherhood officials met in Egypt with White House aides—not Obama himself. But if they did, is that any worse than Trump planning to meet with the literal Taliban at Camp David?

The timeline then returns to real events with the 2020 construction of the tennis pavilion by first lady Melania Trump before again launching into offensive and unhinged “events.”

Next is an image of Hunter Biden shirtless and smoking a cigarette in a bathtub labeled, "Cocaine Discovered."

"During Biden’s administration, a U.S. Secret Service agent discovered a small, zippered plastic bag containing cocaine in the West Wing entrance lobby. Speculation has pointed to Hunter Biden, an admitted drug user. Additional evidence includes a laptop, seized in 2019, which contains photos of frequent drug use alongside emails about foreign business dealings (Ukraine, China) involving his father, Joe, while he was Vice President," the entry reads.

The White House Rose Garden is paved over to create a gathering spot for President Donald Trump to host dinner parties with his billionaire donor pals.

Of course, it was never determined whose cocaine it was, as it was found in a highly trafficked area where tours are given and could have been anyone’s—including visitors. The Secret Service closed an investigation into the incident without determining a perpetrator.

Then the timeline takes potshots at transgender people—the right’s new favorite punching bag—by highlighting Trans Day of Visibility.

"The Biden/Harris administration hosts transexuals at the White House in 2023, and goes on to establish the 'The Transgender Day of Visibility' on the same day as Easter Sunday in 2024," it says.

The fact that this trash is on an official White House website is so beyond the pale. And yet, the Trump administration is very proud of this infantile timeline.

"NEW on WhiteHouse.gov—The White House Major Events Timeline," the Trump War Room wrote on X alongside the absolutely unhinged images.

We are living in the worst timeline—literally.