On Thursday, President Donald Trump addressed his attacks on South American boats he claims to be drug cartels, which he has labeled “narcoterrorists.”

When asked why he didn’t seek congressional approval for these attacks, Trump said, “Well, I don't think we're going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we're just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country, okay? We're going to kill them, you know? They're going to be, like, dead. Okay?”

Trump’s escalation of extra-judicial killings has reportedly led to the early retirement of Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, who oversaw U.S. operations across Central and South America.

And Columbian President Gustavo Petro accused the United States of murder after firing missiles at a boat carrying fisherman Alejandro Carranza, killing him in September.

