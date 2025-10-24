President Donald Trump threw a temper tantrum on Thursday night over an ad produced by the government of Ontario, Canada, which argues against Trump’s idiotic trade policy by using audio of a speech from Ronald Reagan in which the former president rails against the kind of protectionist trade policies that Trump is carrying out.

The ad accurately portrays Reagan as being against tariffs, which are a tax on imports and are eventually shouldered by consumers in the form of higher prices.

But Trump—a 79-year-old man-baby who can't stomach even mild criticism—threw a fit about the spot, declaring in a series of Truth Social posts that the ad is somehow “FAKE,” and that he is ending trade talks with Canada because he is so mad.

“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,” Trump wrote. “The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT"

Let's unpack this idiotic post.

First, the government of Ontario used audio from a real speech Reagan gave in 1987 in which he extolled the virtues of free trade and railed against protectionist trade policies—like Trump's.

You can read the full transcript of Reagan's speech here, but the key point he made was in this paragraph:

You see, at first, when someone says, ``Let's impose tariffs on foreign imports,'' it looks like they're doing the patriotic thing by protecting American products and jobs. And sometimes for a short while it works -- but only for a short time. What eventually occurs is: First, homegrown industries start relying on government protection in the form of high tariffs. They stop competing and stop making the innovative management and technological changes they need to succeed in world markets. And then, while all this is going on, something even worse occurs. High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars. The result is more and more tariffs, higher and higher trade barriers, and less and less competition. So, soon, because of the prices made artificially high by tariffs that subsidize inefficiency and poor management, people stop buying. Then the worst happens: Markets shrink and collapse; businesses and industries shut down; and millions of people lose their jobs.

It must be a cold day in hell because I agree with Reagan's point.

Trump’s nonsensical tariffs are starting to show the problems Reagan warned about, with an inflation report released on Friday showing that annual prices rose 3% in September—the fastest increase since January, before Trump took office.

But back to Trump's Truth Social post: Canceling trade talks with one of our most important trading partners over an ad that correctly points out the shortsightedness of Trump's tariffs is insane.

However, in 2025, Republicans feel they must bend the knee to whatever Dear Leader says, so the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation took Trump's side in this stupid and unnecessary fight, claiming that Ontario's ad "misrepresents" what Reagan said in that 1987 speech, and that Ontario "did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks." The foundation said it is exploring its legal options.

Legally speaking, presidential speeches like the one Reagan made are considered public domain, meaning anyone can use them. So the library’s threat against Ontario is meaningless. In fact, the YouTube video of Reagan’s speech says in clear language that there are no restrictions on republishing the material.

Still, the library's statement made Dear Leader happy. He quickly sent out a Truth Social post on the matter.

"CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!!” Trump wrote. “They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY. Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country. Canada has long cheated on Tariffs, charging our farmers as much as 400%. Now they, and other countries, can’t take advantage of the U.S. any longer. Thank you to the Ronald Reagan Foundation for exposing this FRAUD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Ultimately, it’s just another day of Trump hurting the American economy because he's a dope.