Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with reporters Friday, responding diplomatically to President Donald Trump’s Thursday night temper tantrum, which led to the abrupt end of trade talks between the nations.

“We can't control the trade policy of the United States,” Carney said. “We recognize that that policy has fundamentally changed from the policy in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s. And it's a situation where the United States has tariffs against every one of their trading partners to different degrees.”

He then continued, “And what we can also control or at least heavily influence is developing new partnerships and opportunities, including with the economic giants of Asia, which is the focus of this trip.”