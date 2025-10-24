For Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the “goal” of the nation’s health care system isn’t to make you healthy. It’s to grow the U.S.’s gross domestic product.

"What the health care system should do is not just pay the bills. We should make you so healthy that you flourish in life and you want to engage the workplace,” Oz said during an appearance on Fox Business on Friday.

“Getting America back to work full speed, getting you to work longer, if you desire—that builds trillions of dollars of value to the GDP,” he added. “And that's the goal of the health system."